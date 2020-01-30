RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) Short Interest Up 36.6% in January

RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 662,300 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the December 31st total of 485,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNET. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RigNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Securities started coverage on RigNet in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNET traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 820 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. RigNet has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $93.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RigNet had a negative return on equity of 40.12% and a negative net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $60.99 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNET. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RigNet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,267,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in RigNet by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 15,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RigNet by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in RigNet by 13,414.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in RigNet by 21.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About RigNet

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

