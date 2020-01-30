Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) CEO Sells $157,800.00 in Stock

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $4,760.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of RMNI stock opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. Rimini Street Inc has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $351.83 million, a PE ratio of -56.77, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.21 million. Rimini Street had a net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 114.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the second quarter worth $84,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the third quarter worth $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 103.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 118.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares in the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

