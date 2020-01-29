Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,700 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the December 31st total of 337,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of RMNI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.13. 2,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,192. The firm has a market cap of $351.83 million, a P/E ratio of -57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of -0.13. Rimini Street has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $68.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.21 million. Rimini Street had a net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rimini Street will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other Rimini Street news, SVP Kevin Maddock sold 12,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $51,029.64. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,334 in the last three months. Insiders own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 22,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19,909 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 80,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares in the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

