RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Receives $171.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.47.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

NYSE:RNG traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $205.58. 1,033,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,194. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -501.41 and a beta of 0.90. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $89.02 and a 12 month high of $206.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.47.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $233.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.37 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $80,847.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,211.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $1,188,870.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,360 shares in the company, valued at $47,394,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,362 shares of company stock worth $37,988,415 over the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in RingCentral by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

