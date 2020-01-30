RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Co

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.63% from the company’s previous close.

RNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $187.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on RingCentral from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $200.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -489.32 and a beta of 0.90. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $86.46 and a 12 month high of $202.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $233.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.37 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $4,021,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,786,386.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $191,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,640.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,362 shares of company stock worth $37,988,415 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,863,000 after purchasing an additional 796,389 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 396,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,860,000 after purchasing an additional 169,369 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 2,736.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,090,000 after purchasing an additional 131,208 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 500.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,959,000 after purchasing an additional 98,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 674.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 93,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 81,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?