Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Earning Neutral Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) have been trending neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Rio Tinto earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 4,084 ($53.72) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,474.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,303.51. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.12. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of GBX 3,900.50 ($51.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97.

RIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,900 ($64.46) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,850 ($63.80) to GBX 4,890 ($64.33) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 3,900 ($51.30) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,363.86 ($57.40).

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,666 ($61.38) per share, with a total value of £373.28 ($491.03). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total transaction of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

