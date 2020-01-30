Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a GBX 4,450 ($58.54) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.83) price objective (down from GBX 5,500 ($72.35)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 3,900 ($51.30) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,363.86 ($57.40).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,297 ($56.52) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $53.48 billion and a PE ratio of 5.39. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of GBX 3,750 ($49.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,483.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,312.30.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 8 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,666 ($61.38) per share, with a total value of £373.28 ($491.03). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total value of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

