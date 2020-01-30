RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.88 and a 1 year high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$353.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

