Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a dividend payout ratio of 62.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

Shares of RBA stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.11. 9,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,271. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.68. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBA. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

