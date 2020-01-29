Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,600 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the December 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 396,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.20. The company had a trading volume of 241,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,356. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $45.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,469.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBA shares. OTR Global raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James set a $43.50 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

