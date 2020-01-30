Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $9.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Riverview Bancorp an industry rank of 107 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,887. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $169.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 305.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 63.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

