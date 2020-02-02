RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. RLJ Lodging Trust reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $371.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 674.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 11,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLJ opened at $15.56 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

