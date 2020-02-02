RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.62

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.62 and last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 89939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $371.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.81 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 674.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 11,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 37.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

