RMR Group (RMR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $159.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.56 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 14.75%. On average, analysts expect RMR Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.14. RMR Group has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $77.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RMR shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of RMR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?