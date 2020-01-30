Robert Gary Sarver Sells 33,105 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,868,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 54,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,919.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 38.69%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

WAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup set a $58.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,958,000 after acquiring an additional 334,241 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 686.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,815,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,020 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 829,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,236,000 after acquiring an additional 195,665 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 736,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,939,000 after acquiring an additional 506,817 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,040,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

