Robert W. Baird Boosts AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target to $94.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABC. ValuEngine cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.14.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $85.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $70.55 and a 1-year high of $94.75.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $1,204,721.79. Insiders sold a total of 64,724 shares of company stock worth $5,561,840 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

