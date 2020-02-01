Robert W. Baird Boosts Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target to $72.00

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ELS. ValuEngine downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

ELS stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.75. The stock had a trading volume of 925,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,289. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $74.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.18.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $432,586.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,388,821.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 46.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

