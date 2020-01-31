Robert W. Baird Cuts Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target to $40.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Longbow Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.60.

NYSE:HOG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,131. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $815,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,641,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,120,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

