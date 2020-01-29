Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $205.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DECK. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $202.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $177.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.15.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $175.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $123.72 and a twelve month high of $180.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Mersman Gibbons sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $483,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,216.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $2,200,320 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating