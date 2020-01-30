Robert W. Baird Upgrades VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) to Outperform

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

VLVLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an inline rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of VLVLY stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. VOLVO AB/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30.

About VOLVO AB/ADR

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

