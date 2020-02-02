Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 350 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 350 target price from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC set a CHF 225 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 346 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 329.75.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

About Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine

