Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 350 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 350 price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a CHF 365 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 375 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 346 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 329.75.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Read More: Cash Flow