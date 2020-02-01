Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.21

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.21 and last traded at $42.51, with a volume of 1334315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.47.

RHHBY has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche Holdings AG Basel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $291.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 227.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the third quarter valued at $102,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holdings AG Basel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

