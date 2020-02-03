Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 11.07 and a quick ratio of 11.07. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $27.59.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. Analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp bought 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $5,006,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 34,514 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after buying an additional 420,686 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,107.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

