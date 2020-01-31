Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.70-9.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.82. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-5% to ~$6.83-7.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.70 billion.Rockwell Automation also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.70-9.10 EPS.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $207.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.31.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 99.27% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $192.27.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total value of $181,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,770 shares of company stock worth $8,148,567 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

