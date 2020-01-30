Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 99.27%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.70-9.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $8.70-9.10 EPS.

ROK opened at $196.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.54. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $207.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. G.Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.92.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $181,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,770 shares of company stock worth $8,148,567 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?