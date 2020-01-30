Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.70-9.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.829-7.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.91 billion.Rockwell Automation also updated its FY20 guidance to $8.70-9.10 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Rockwell Automation from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. G.Research cut Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $208.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.92.

Shares of ROK traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,379. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $143.91 and a 52 week high of $207.94.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 99.27% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $27,486.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total value of $2,011,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,770 shares of company stock worth $8,148,567. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

