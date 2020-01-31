Rodney Aulick Sells 12,190 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $239,045.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rodney Aulick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Rodney Aulick sold 2,582 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $50,529.74.

On Friday, January 17th, Rodney Aulick sold 10,095 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $197,256.30.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Rodney Aulick sold 12,858 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $251,502.48.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -202.88 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $412.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.74 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,425,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4,167.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 496,227 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter worth $4,126,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $3,125,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 535.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 118,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

