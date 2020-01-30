Roger John Dumoulin-White Buys 34,000 Shares of Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) Stock

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) Director Roger John Dumoulin-White purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,030.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,686,687 shares in the company, valued at C$1,972,572.67.

Roger John Dumoulin-White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Roger John Dumoulin-White purchased 32,500 shares of Theralase Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Roger John Dumoulin-White purchased 45,000 shares of Theralase Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,125.00.

Shares of Theralase Technologies stock opened at C$0.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 million and a PE ratio of -8.19. Theralase Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.20 and a 1-year high of C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 19.66 and a quick ratio of 18.27.

Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Theralase Technologies Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Theralase Technologies

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds and their associated drug formulations to destroy various cancers in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Photo Dynamic Therapy and Therapeutic Laser Technology.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

