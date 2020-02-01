Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $159.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ROKU. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.28.

ROKU traded down $9.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,893,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,783,414. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.72 and a beta of 1.59. Roku has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roku will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $40,979.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,979.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $1,338,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,004 shares in the company, valued at $11,914,075.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,081 shares of company stock valued at $33,753,344. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Roku by 47.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roku by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 53.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

