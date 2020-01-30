Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Receives $38.15 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.15.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,145,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Rollins stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,389,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,399. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.88. Rollins has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $43.91.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

