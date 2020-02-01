Ronald L. Samuel Sells 500 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $29,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PNFP stock opened at $59.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.92%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

