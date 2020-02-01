Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $392.99 and last traded at $383.90, with a volume of 10202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $378.46.

The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens set a $386.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.73.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total value of $1,402,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total transaction of $180,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 181,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,689,000 after purchasing an additional 148,104 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,669,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,502,000 after acquiring an additional 62,492 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 56.2% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 166,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,289,000 after purchasing an additional 59,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 173,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,315,000 after purchasing an additional 55,660 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $365.32 and a 200 day moving average of $356.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Roper Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?