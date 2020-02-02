Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 13.30-13.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.57. Roper Technologies also updated its FY20 guidance to $13.30-13.60 EPS.

Shares of ROP traded down $7.72 on Friday, reaching $381.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $282.74 and a twelve month high of $393.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $365.32 and a 200-day moving average of $356.33.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Stephens set a $386.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $380.73.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total value of $1,402,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,241,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

