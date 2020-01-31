Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives $116.05 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.81.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROST. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores stock opened at $114.18 on Tuesday. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $88.31 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

