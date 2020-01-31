Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ROST stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.18. 1,627,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,775. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $88.31 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 562.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,163,000 after buying an additional 519,093 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $31,780,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4,663.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 231,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,458,000 after buying an additional 226,889 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $15,489,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 44.8% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 457,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,248,000 after buying an additional 141,526 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?

