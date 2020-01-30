Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ROSYY stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. Rostelecom OJSC has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.89.

About Rostelecom OJSC

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides telecommunications services in Russia and Europe. The company offers communication services, such as local, intra-zone, long-distance domestic and international fixed-line telephone, and mobile services, as well as data transmission, Internet, Pay TV, VPN, data center, and radio communication services; and rents communication channels.

Featured Article: Overbought

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.