Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners

Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.40 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 75.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROGFF opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79. Roxgold has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.07.

About Roxgold

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 230 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

