Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €119.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €131.27 ($152.64).

Shares of CON opened at €103.48 ($120.33) on Tuesday. Continental has a twelve month low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a twelve month high of €157.40 ($183.02). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €114.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €117.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion and a PE ratio of -96.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?