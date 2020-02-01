Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$188.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$190.00 to C$188.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CTC.A. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$166.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$147.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$167.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$174.44.

CTC.A stock opened at C$141.93 on Thursday. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$131.31 and a 52 week high of C$157.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$142.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$144.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.49.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

