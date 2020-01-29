Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Price Target to $3.25

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.75 to $3.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iamgold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iamgold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.20.

Shares of IAG stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 934,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,638. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54. Iamgold has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter.

In other Iamgold news, insider Harmer Peter sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $792,500.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Iamgold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio

