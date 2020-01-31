Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $35.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.50 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.05.

Shares of OVV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.06. 4,861,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,182,189. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ovintiv

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

