Royal Bank of Canada Increases Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Price Target to GBX 405

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its price target increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 385 ($5.06) to GBX 405 ($5.33) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s previous close.

DLG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 315 ($4.14) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 341.83 ($4.50).

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 340.60 ($4.48) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 322.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 304.13. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 266.70 ($3.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 366.60 ($4.82). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

