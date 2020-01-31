Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Price Target to $35.00

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

GWB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.25.

NYSE GWB traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,165. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.63. Great Western Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $120.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $138,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,375,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,160,000 after purchasing an additional 39,504 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,477,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,934,000 after acquiring an additional 149,744 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,193,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 846,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 273,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 25,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

