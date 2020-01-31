Royal Bank of Canada Lowers PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $79.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised PACCAR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised PACCAR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PACCAR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.75.

PCAR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.06. 2,064,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,307. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.70. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $2.30 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $616,165.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,164.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,314,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,337,000 after buying an additional 1,462,333 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,043,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,293 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,361,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 991,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 22.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 840,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,855,000 after purchasing an additional 153,217 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

