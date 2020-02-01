Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Short Interest Up 9.4% in January

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 866,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.09. 40,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,183. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $73.19 and a 52-week high of $82.58.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 17.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.7897 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Desjardins lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Further Reading: Cash Flow