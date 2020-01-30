Royal Bank of Canada Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $215.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HubSpot to $1.53 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.45.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $184.41 on Monday. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $137.30 and a 52 week high of $207.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -139.70 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.56.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $173.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.82 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $1,271,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,604,871.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $152,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,443 shares of company stock worth $4,312,473. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $5,765,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?

