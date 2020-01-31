Royal Bank of Canada Raises MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$7.50

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded MEG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on MEG Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.80.

TSE MEG opened at C$6.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.87. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.07.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$942.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$791.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

Featured Article: Depreciation