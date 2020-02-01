Royal Bank of Canada Raises Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $85.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several other reports. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Western Digital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Western Digital from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $65.50. 14,006,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687,118. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

In other Western Digital news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,376.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 5,625 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $309,431.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,476,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,451 shares of company stock worth $2,684,999 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 62.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Western Digital by 13,583.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 821 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?

