Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $44.00 price objective on the cable giant’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Comcast stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $44.31. 4,795,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,910,556. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.65. Comcast has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $1,029,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc increased its holdings in Comcast by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 426,560 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $19,182,000 after buying an additional 138,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

